We All Have Stuff: Mural on mental health issues travels around Quad Cities

Quad city kids are being greeted by a traveling painting with a simple message.

The mural reads: "We all have stuff". It was unveiled during an event held at Vera French Mental Health Center Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

it will travel around the area, along with a 7-minute video. The idea is to get teens to talk about their problems and know they're not alone.

"This particular initiative is one in which we are trying to destigmatize the acknowledgment that 'I've got some problems and some difficulties in my life'". We want people to understand, it's okay to identify and talk about the challenges they have," Said Chris McCormick-Pries, Clinical Director with Vera French.

She adds the effort is important since about 20 percent of the population will experience some level of depression, and perhaps even suicidal thoughts.

Talking about it and not feeling alone, is a way to help