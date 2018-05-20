"We can make this day a happy day" Dixon best friends prepare for graduation

Students at Dixon High School walked across the stage just days after a shooting at a graduation practice earlier this week.

The emotions are still raw for Arthur Cox and his best friend Noah Wilcox. The two seniors have been friends since freshman year.

On Sunday morning, they sat inside Wilcox’s house and reflected on running for their lives on Wednesday, when a former classmate opened fire in the gym where they were practicing for graduation.

“It's like traumatizing, every time I hear a loud sound now, I have to turn and look where it came from, said Arthur Cox, a senior at Dixon.

Today, they stepped in that same gym; this time to receive their diplomas. They say their nerves have weakened compared to a few days ago.

“I don’t feel in danger because I know it's going to be the safest place in Dixon like they said multiple times,” said Cox.

“It brought us closer together and it will make graduation today even more special,” said Noah Wilcox, Cox’s best friend.

Wilcox and Cox say they never expected the place they first met to become a crime scene. Even through the hard times, they are leaning on each other and finding the positive.

“No lives were lost, no major injuries to anyone. I think that's more important to focus on than any negative,” said Wilcox.

The friends say they are grateful to be alive and to celebrate a great milestone with the rest of their classmates.

“Obviously there's going to be tears, but I think we can make this day a happy day,” said Wilcox.

“We worked four years for this point and we are not going to let anything change it at this point,” said Cox.

After graduation, the two will part ways for college to play football, but

Dixon High School will forever remain in their hearts.

“We'll never forget May 16, we'll never forget that,” said Wilcox.

The two friends are also best friends with Josh Dallas. He’s the son of the school resource officer who saved their lives.

