'We lost another legend'

Sean Moeller, 39, calls the passing of Glen Campbell "a huge loss" but Moeller has a unique memory of Campbell that not many others share.

"It was a really special day that I'll remember forever."

Moeller co-owns Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in Davenport but he also founded Daytrotter, a commercial website with new music from emerging bands. It was that former endeavor that led Moeller to a session with Glen Campbell in Los Angeles.

"Glen was in great spirits that day and he was there with his wife... His son and daughter were in his backing band for the session."

This studio session happened in 2012, five years before Campbell lost his battle with Alzheimer's. But Moeller noticed the telltale signs of the disease.

"Glen could still play all the guitar parts really well but needed a teleprompter with the lyrics on it as he tended to forget those," Moeller said. "He was great to chat with but you could already sense the short term memory lapses or the initial onset of what he was dealing with in terms of his diagnosis."

Moeller said music seemed to help Campbell's memory, though.

"While we were there at the studio, some memories were coming back to him about having been on that property before. He was remembering having been at a party there decades and decades ago with Jackson Browne."

Moeller got to see the music legend, in person, just years before his passing.