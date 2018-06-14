'We need people to go all in,' hundreds gather to give ideas to curb juvenile crime

Hundreds gathered at the River Center in Downtown Davenport Thursday afternoon to shed light on the juvenile crime problem and give solutions to it.

The Davenport Youth Community Action Summit held two sessions Thursday. They began with opening remarks with Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

Then, members split up in to smaller groups of about a dozen people to talk with each other.

The idea came from Mayor Klipsch after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in May.

"This problem isn't a work free problem," said Steve Ott, who facilitated two different discussions Thursday. "We need people to go all in and be willing to stay the course. Not just the flashy, here's my solution and I get to go home now, but rather working on the problem and finding a sustainable solution for Davenport."

In Ott's later session, attendees discussed family structure, avoiding bias, listening to kids and how to show kids success.

The main takeaway from the evening session was how to get everyone to buy in to help stop the problem and give them a sense of community.

"We talked about gathering and going to the people in the community," said Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes who attended a different small group in the evening session. "The ones that are not here and are being affected by this, we need to say 'talk to us, let us know how you feel. Also, how can we help?'"

Mayor Klipsch says Thursday's discussion is step one in stopping the problem.

He wants to have dozens more small group chats in the next few weeks with members of the community.

Then, come back sometime in July to present ideas to create a solution.