Weather Alert Day

Scattered storms will develop around midday, but stronger storms are likely this evening and early overnight. There will be two windows for storms today, midday to 4PM along a warm front and a second more potent round after 6PM. The second round will be a line of mature thunderstorms with heavy rain and winds up to 60mph. We could pick up some much needed rainfall and some showers will linger into Thursday morning. We are currently in the marginal risk for severe weather meaning isolated severe storms are possible. While widespread severe weather isn't expected it is still a good idea to keep up with the forecast today.