Keep your eye on the sky and the KWQC News and QC Weather Apps; we're in for an active night of weather.

KWQC's Katie Donovan says strong to severe storms are likely through the evening and past sunset.

Damaging winds and flash floods are of greatest concern. Storms are projected to be moving very quickly, so it is important that you remain weather aware!

Check KWQC.com and KWQC-TV-6 for frequent updates.