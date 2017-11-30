Weather Pattern Change Next Week Keeps Cold Air Around For December

A strong front will arrive next Monday signalling a change into a more winter time pattern for the midwest. Temps will likely average below normal by the end of next week and will do so through Christmas according the Climate Prediction center. Average highs throughout December are in the 30s, so below normal temps will be cooler than that. This will bring snow into play at some point, but it's too far out to tell when systems will impact our area. Stay tuned and stay warm!