Weather causes several postponements in Midwest League

Mother nature struck once again on Sunday.

The series finale between the Quad City River Bandits and the Burlington Bees was postponed along with the final game of the Clinton Lumberkings and Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Bandits and Bees will play five games next weekend to make up all the games postponed this past weekend. They will play doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday's games being reduced to just seven-inning games to help with travel.

The Lumberkings and Kernels will make up their games the weekend of May 26th and 27th. They will play doubleheaders that Saturday and Sunday in Cedar Rapids.