Weather holds off for QC Triathlon

Around 600 people took part in the 18th Annual Quad Cities Triathlon Saturday morning at West Lake Park. It consists of a 600-yard swim, a 3.1-mile run, and a 15-mile bike ride.

Race organizers say they were worried about the weather, but Saturday morning turned out to be a beautiful day to compete.

"It didn't delay us, didn't hold us off. It was good. You know you always worry more about thunder and lightning than you do rain for an event like this. A Little rain to start but I think we were fine. Worked out good. I think a lot of people are having fun and my concern is that people finish safely," said Eric Sarno, the QC Triathlon Race Director.

Sean Austin was the winner of the men's division, while Joanna Hall won for the women.

