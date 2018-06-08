Web Exclusive: Very Eric Carle Exhibit at the Family Museum

Visitors to the Family Museum in Bettendorf are in for a colorful and active time when they visit their most recent traveling exhibit.

Very Eric Carle, a Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit was

co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, MA, and is inspired by the art of beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle.

Carle is best known for his children's books illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique. His books like "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" have graced bookshelves since 1969.

The Very Eric Carle exhibit introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery. Each from stories that are a testament to Eric Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.

As visitors explore they will become the Very Hungry Caterpillar as they follow his path, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket, create artwork using many of Eric Carle’s materials and techniques and enjoy a gallery of prints from Eric Carle’s “Very” book series.

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit will be on display at the Family Museum through September 9, and then continues its multi-year tour as a traveling exhibit. It was recently named as one of the best museum exhibits in the USA for summer 2018 by USA Today.

The Family Museum provides interactive exhibits, Drop-In classes, pre-school classes, school and community outreach, dance classes, and a variety of programs geared towards children 8 and under. Other exhibits include a farm exhibit where children can discover how food moves from the modern farm to the local store, a water play table modeled from a local stretch of the Mississippi River, and explore a town square.

Regularly, admission is $9 for ages 1-59; seniors 60+ are $5; children under 1 are free. There are several special events and deals that can adjust these prices or include other opportunities, like visiting the Niabi zoo so be sure to check their website to plan your visit.

KWQC TV 6 is excited to be a sponsor and partner for the Quad Cities Museum Week from June 9 - 17, 2018. A full list of museums, special activities, exhibits and promotions during this fun-filled week can be found on QCmuseumweek.com