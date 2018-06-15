Web Exclusive: Where the Wild Things Are at the Figge Art Museum

Published in 1963, Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are is a childhood classic. The tale of Max’s journey into another world has been lovingly recited by countless parents to their children. The Figge Art Museum currently has an exhibit that is sure to interest even the smallest wild things.

Where the Wild Things Are Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition 50 Years, 50 Works, 50 Reasons, celebrates his career, with original illustrations as well as drawings made for friends and fans featuring characters from Where the Wild Things Are, Little Bear and In the Night Kitchen among others.

Sendak's distinctive pen and ink illustrations communicate the offbeat humor and fantasy creatures present in his writings. As he stated, “Children do live in fantasy and reality; they move back and forth very easily in a way we no longer remember how to do.”

The exhibit shows the worlds that Sendak created through his art but also create an immersive opportunity for fans of his work. Large printings of his illustration make it seem as if you enter the jungle where the Wild Things live, a striped tent hangs from a wall as if it was pulled right off the pages, a large boat and sails with wind has "Max" written on it, and a Max cut out beckons you pretend to be king. There is also an opportunity to play in Sendak's world. Just off from the exhibit is a room playing music from the opera adaption of "Where the Wild Things Are." It has a recreation of the set and offers crafts to create the perfect and original presentation of a wild thing.

Where the Wild Things Are Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition 50 Years, 50 Works, 50 Reasons is open at the Figge Art Museum until August 12, 2018.

KWQC TV 6 is excited to be a sponsor and partner for the Quad Cities Museum Week from June 9 - 17, 2018. A full list of museums, special activities, exhibits and promotions during this fun-filled week can be found on QCmuseumweek.com