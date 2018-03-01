Wedding costs decreased last year according to new survey from The Knot

The latest survey from The Knot reveals how couples are spending their money to say "I Do."

Overall, wedding costs decreased in 2017 and that's because more couples chose less formal affairs.

The average cost rang in at more than $33,000 ($33,391) down slightly from the previous year at $35,329, and that is not including the honeymoon.

Unique wedding venues and ultimate guest experiences were top priorities for couples.

As for the most affordable state in the United States to the tie the knot? New Mexico, where the average wedding was about $17,584.