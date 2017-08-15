Watching the potential for strong storms on Wednesday

Our weather on Wednesday afternoon and evening is looking active as an area of low pressure moves in from the great plains. This low will help to produce widespread rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of those storms run the potential of becoming strong, but it will all be conditional on the cloud trends we see on Wednesday morning.

If cloud cover lingers into late Wednesday morning, our atmosphere will have a hard time destabilizing under the overcast sky. But if more cloud breaks occur earlier in the morning, the sun will allow for instability to develop and this would increase our chances of seeing some strong storms during the afternoon. As of Tuesday evening, it looks as though we could see at least a few stronger storms on Wednesday due to lower coverage of storms and cloud cover through Tuesday overnight.

As of Tuesday night, much of the area remains under a marginal risk of severe weather. This is the lowest risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Whether or not this is upgraded, held in place or dropped will also be determined by what happens Wednesday morning.

Katie Donovan will be monitoring the cloud trends Tuesday evening and Meteorologist Kevin Phelps will bring you the latest on how things are looking starting at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. In the meantime, be sure to download our FREE QC Weather App for your smart devices. It will be the best way to get weather alerts and forecasts on the go!