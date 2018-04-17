Wednesday: First Alert Day for ice and snow

Wednesday brings yet ANOTHER rain, ice and snow system. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible Wednesday morning.

Cloudy skies by the time we start our Wednesday will bring a cold

rain and a mix of freezing rain or sleet from time to time. Road temps will be rather warm so ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, mainly north,

will be found on elevated surfaces but a few slick spots on the pavement and sidewalks can't be ruled out. Into the afternoon we'll make the transition

to snow. This fast moving system will produce little accumulation along the I-80 corridor, but as you move north up to 2 inches could fall along Highway

30 with up to 3 to 4 inches possible along Highway 20. The snow ends Wednesday evening and won't last long. After low 40s on Wednesday, temps

near 50 return Thursday with low 50s into the weekend and 60s early next week.