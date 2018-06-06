Wednesday is National Running Day

Even if you've never run before, Wednesday is the perfect day to start because it's National Running Day.

You don't need any special tools or training to celebrate this day, which always falls on the first Wednesday in June.

Just do what comes naturally, something you've been able to do since before you can remember.

Some will go the distance and complete a marathon, others will just go on a jog around the block.

Whether you run with nothing but your music or enjoy the company of a friend, spouse, or dog, it's your excuse to take some time to enjoy one of life's most basic activities.