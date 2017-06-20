Weed causing painful blisters returns to QCA

People who have come into contact with the oil of wild parsnip usually do not forget it.

The weed that blooms in the Quad Cities Area and across the Midwest in June and July can cause burning sensations, painful blisters, infections, and even permanent scars.

A QC dry spell in early June may have helped keep parsnip at bay, but 1.58 inches of rain since last Friday will help it grow in the coming weeks.

The plant is often confused with similar-looking hogweed, cow parsnip, or Queen Anne’s lace, but wild parsnip, which typically reaches two to five feet, is the only one with a yellow flower.

The exterior of the weed is not the threat but the oil inside, which can cause skin to redden and blister within 24 to 48 hours of exposure.

Those walking in high vegetation or mowing grass can protect themselves by wearing clothing that covers exposed skin.

Someone who contacts parsnip oil should avoid sunlight which can intensify the impact on the skin.

“Stay out of the heat,” says Dr. Dave Dierks with Genesis Medical Center.

Within one to two days of exposure, the area of contact will become red and blisters will often develop.

If that happens, doctors advise cover the affected area with a cool, wet cloth and do not rupture any blisters that appear.

In addition to managing the pain, it is important to guard against a secondary infection.

Keep the affected areas clean and use antiseptic cream.

“Benadryl or steroid cream would be fine,” Dr. Dierks says.

Depending on the extent of the exposure, the discomfort can last a period of weeks.

If the exposure is serious enough, you may need to seek medical help.