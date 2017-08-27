Week ahead brings mostly dry weather!!!

Although we’ll be starting the week with a chance of rain on Monday afternoon most of the rest of the week should be dry. Not good news for the gardens and the crops.

A low pressure system over the Great lakes will spin down cooler, drier air over the QCA so the weather WILL be comfortable. Monday afternoon we will still be in close enough proximity to the system such that the peak afternoon heating could produce scattered showers and maybe a storm in parts of the QCA.

Even Tuesday there will be some lingering cloud cover. Although some weather models are giving us a slight chance of rain it looks like the latest trend is to keep the day rain-free. The air WILL be less humid the first half of the week.

The continued sun will get the highs back to around 80 Wednesday and Thursday with mid 80s expected for next weekend. Summer will seem to hang on but so will our near drought conditions. Right now the QC has a little over a half inch of rain in a month that typically brings nearly 5 inches!

