Weekend Warm Up!

Temperatures will look to rebound to the 40s, possibly 50s, this weekend! As we continue to melt our snow pack temperatures will begin to go up and down even more. Highs may only reach the 30s/40s on Saturday, but with south winds and sunshine 40s and maybe even the 50s return on Sunday.

Models are hinting at even warmer air for Monday, but we also have rain to deal with that day.

Long story short, much warmer air will arrive on Sunday and Monday.