Weekend Weather, Here and Harvey!!!

All eyes will be on Texas as Hurricane Harvey begins the weekend by beginning of a lengthy stretch of catastrophic weather for the Lone Star State.

Harvey will bring devastating storm surge, extremely damaging winds and inundating rains and flooding for at least the next few days. Some rain forecasts call for up to 30 to 40 inches. This plus storm surge around 12 feet that could cover barrier islands and winds above 100 miles per hour PLUS tornadoes could lead to widespread changing of lives!

It’s not hyperbole to say that the landscape of coastal Texas could be changed FOREVER in some spots. And, with Harvey likely not getting the atmospheric “kick” that it needs to move on out of Texas for a number of days the damage will continue into next week.

Here in the Quad Cities our weather will be worry-free on Saturday. Sun, some clouds and highs near 80 with limited humidity will make for a pleasant warm day.

Sunday looks to begin with some rain showers around daybreak, and then after a midday break more showers and some storms will reform in the afternoon. Much of this rain looks to be along and east of the Mississippi, and there is just a minimal risk that any storms in the TV 6 viewing area will become strong to severe.

