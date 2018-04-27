Weekend sun but a bit cooler. More active next week.

A system that will bring cooler air to the QCA enters the region Friday night with a few clouds. On Saturday the sun will shine but north winds will bring air from the still chilly Great Lakes keeping our highs only in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will start out with temperatures in the 30s, which could mean patchy frost north of I-80. In the afternoon temps will return to the upper 60s to near 70. Next week we’ll get some much needed rain as chances return Late Tuesday through Thursday. Still too early to time out the occasional showers and storms or even determine whether any of the storms will be strong to severe. We’ll keep an eye on that possibility as the system gets closer.