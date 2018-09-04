Weightlifting equipment recalled after leaving some injured, some paralyzed

Weightlifters beware weightlifting equipment has been recalled after more than two dozen people were seriously injured.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled weightlifting equipment that's manufactured in southern Minnesota.

Cybex International, Incorporated in Owatonna says it affects two models of Cybex Smith Press Machines made between 1989 and 2009.

They've gotten reports of 27 injuries and some people using the machines have been left paralyzed or with spinal fractures.

Cybex is asking weightlifters to stop using the equipment immediately and call them to get instructions for repairing it or getting a refund.