Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy protection after failing to sell its assets

The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy protection in the wake of sexual assault allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

(Image Source: MGN)

The studio has been struggling for months since dozens of women publicly accused Weinstein of misconduct, including rape.

Executives also issued a statement Monday saying the company is releasing all victims and witnesses involved in the misconduct from any non-disclosure agreements.

That could mean more victims will come forward and additional details of already known incidents could emerge.

Harvey Weinstein's brother and company co-founder, Bob Weinstein says the bankruptcy filing comes after the studio failed to sell its assets.

He pledged to help pursue justice for abuse victims.

Harvey Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The New York Attorney General is pursuing a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company and continuing its investigation.