Welcome to February the month we add over an hour of daylight and the average high goes from 32° to 41°!

This year we follow up a dry January with only 2.2" of snow. The average snow for January is 9.4"! In fact, if we combined the last 3 January's we would have only picked up 4.1" of snow, so the last 3 years have been ridiculously dry in January.

Okay, back to February. February is the month we average 6.8" of snow and have seen our recent big snowfalls. In fact in we set our record for February in 2014 of over 22" of snow.

The weather pattern is looking active so stay tuned for the rest of the month!