Welcome to March! This is the month where we add over an hour of daylight and we see our average highs go from the low 40s to the low 50s! We do average around 4" of snow during the month of March, but it typically doesn't stick around long.
Spring is only 20 days away!
Welcome To March!
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Thu 3:47 AM, Mar 01, 2018 |
Updated: Thu 4:20 AM, Mar 01, 2018
