Well Above Normal Temperatures The Rest Of This Week

We are finally breaking free from the arctic stranglehold that lead to well below normal temperatrues the first half of this week.

Today southwest winds and sunshine really kick the warm up into gear. We will end up in the mid 30s today from Friday on we will hit the mid 40s and even the low 50s in some locations into next week! Any remaining snow will melt and our next weather maker is mainly a rain.

This strong system approaches the area late Sunday. Rain will spread over the area and continue into Monday morning. As of now it will take a more northerly tracking bringing lighter rain/snow amounts to our area. (Note: there still is time for the track to change) Temperatures will slowly fall on Monday and few snowflakes will mix in by evening hours. Some lingering flakes are possible next Tuesday. After all is said and done we will likely pickup a quarter inch of rain and maybe a dusting snow. Cooler temperatures will follow this strong system, but there is no arctic air in sight.