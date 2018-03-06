Welton Post Office operations relocate due to building issue

Postal officials say the Welton Post Office, 502 Main Street, was temporarily closed due to building issues. There is no timetable to reopen at this time. Officials did not go into details about the issues.

All postal operations have been relocated to the Dewitt Post Office, 618 9th St, DeWitt. Post Office Box customers will be provided delivery to cluster box units until other arraignments are made.

