West Branch Police investigate white van incident

Police in West Branch are investigating an incident with a white van and an unidentified child. If you have any information or video of this please contact the West Branch Police Department.

At 3 pm on Thursday, an unidentified child described as 8 to 9-years-old in a blue shirt, brown hair, and a "little chubby" approached a home on Hilltop Drive in West Branch.

The boy was yelling asking the two teenage girls at the property to help him find another boy. The two teens told the boy no, and he attempted to open the door.

Two older men then approached the door, took the boy and returned to a white van parked in the property lot. There was no provided description of the older men and no plate information was available on the vehicle.

West Branch police are handling this as an active investigation and ask the public to contact them if they have tips or video of the incident.