West Burlington Little Leaguer keeps on pitching despite amputation

If you ask Garret Nichols, he says he is just like any other 10-year-old.

“I’m sort of not different than anyone else actually,” Garrett said as he sat in the dugout preparing for his team’s season opener.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons has been practicing hard in the offseason to earn his spot.

“I feel like his velocity has picked up quite a bit since last year and he's actually developed a curveball this year,” said Garrett’s dad, and coach, Darren Nichols.

But keeping his batting average and pitching arm up to speed was not the only challenge Garrett faced.

On Jan. 18, the 10-year-old had his right leg amputated. Four days later he was back in school. Two months later he was fitted for his prosthetic.

“The therapists, when we went out, they knew what our goal was,” Darren said. “Our goal was to get back on the ball field.”

And he did.

Wednesday, May 23, Garrett stepped up to the mound and threw the Falcons first pitch of the season. The umpire called a strike.

Despite his success, Garrett’s parents say he still has a ways to go.

“He's got to work on strengthening the quad muscle cause he complains about the leg being heavy so he's not able to run too good yet,” said his mom, Kelly Nichols.

But he has a can-do spirit. One that’s made losing a limb seem almost fun.

“One day a student came up to me and he [told] me, ‘I want to have an amputated leg so I can be like you,’” Garrett explained. “I said, ‘are you sure about that,” he laughed.

The Falcons lost their home opener 2-1, but Garrett pitched the two full innings the league allows, and he got a hit every at-bat.

Dad says Garrett has a great season ahead of him.

“I think we'll see some good things out of him this year,” Darren said.

Garrett was born with premature lungs and spent the first three months of his life at the University of Iowa Hospital. He was also born with a club foot. Doctors have done therapy with Garrett for years, but deemed the nerve damage too much leading to his amputation.

