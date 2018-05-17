West Burlington Walmart evacuated after threat

On Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 9:31 AM officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in West Burlington Iowa after an employee overheard a subject claiming that he was going to be shooting people.

The store was evacuated, and officers from West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff's Department, and Burlington Police Department assisted in search of the suspect. The suspect left prior to Officers arrival, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. The store was reopened by 10:12 Am.

The suspect through video was identified as 59-year-old Michael Wills of Burlington. Wills was contacted by phone and agreed to talk at the West Burlington Police Department. Wills was angry about a traffic accident he was nearly involved in that caused him to run his vehicle into a curb. Wills voluntarily turned over a .22 caliber pistol that he was licensed to carry. Wills was cited for disorderly conduct and released on his own recognizance.