West Burlington police looking for suspect who threatened to shoot people at Walmart

Walmart in West Burlington is back open to the public after being closed for a sweep after a gun-threat.

Police tell TV-6 a greeter overheard someone say they were going to shoot people, and the greeter then contacted police. As of 10:35 a.m., police were still on scene surveying the area and looking at surveillance video.

They do not have anyone in custody at this time.

There is an active investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.