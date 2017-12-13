Cancer survivor told she couldn't wear cap at West Burlington High School

Chloe Terpenning is a freshman at west Burlington High School and like all students she wants to feel comfortable in school.

On March 2nd, Chloe was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She underwent a biopsy, bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy and radiation. Since July 5th, she's been in remission.

But now she's on her next fight.

Last week, she was told she couldn't wear her cap in school. That cap covers the hair she lost from battling cancer.

“I said why can't I wear my cap or my hat. He said, it's not fair to other students because of it.”

For two and a half days, Chloe had to sit in an office. She says she was not allowed to go to class because she wanted to wear her cap.

“Other kids wear it just for style, or because they want to. I'm wearing it because it's comfort, security, and self-confidence.”

On Monday, the school's superintendent issued an apology saying Chloe could wear her cap.

“We've made a public apology about that and we just feel terrible for Chloe and we're trying to make this right,’ says David Schmitt, West Burlington Independent School District Superintendent.

The superintendent called it a misunderstanding, but Chloe says the apology only came after media questioned the school.

“I do accept the apology but then again I don't if that makes sense because nobody should have to go through this much just to bring a point across.”

Chloe started an online petition and has garnered over 17,000 signatures.

“It's not fair to anybody to have to lose their hair because of an illness and so I just want it to be written down. I don't just want somebody to say that I can wear it. I want it written down saying that if you have a severe illness and you need to wear hats to be comfortable or something, you can.”

“I commend Chloe for taking a stand and for standing up for herself and wanting to improve because really what this is all about is making the situation better for the future,” says Superintendent Schmitt.

Chloe has also taken a petition around town. She has about 350 signatures on that.

Superintendent Schmitt says he's meeting with Chloe and her mom to issue an apology face to face on Friday. The superintendent says they're hoping to add an additional line to the high school handbook on Monday at the school board meeting. That line will state anyone can have headwear for health or religious reasons.

