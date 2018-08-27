West High Teacher appointed to Iowa Governor’s Teachers Cabinet

West High’s Mr. Greg Smith, an Industrial Technology and Project Lead the Way Teacher, was appointed to the Governor’s Teachers Cabinet. Governor Reynolds created the Cabinet to give teachers a more prominent voice in education policy decisions.

The teachers will meet quarterly with Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise to offer their advice about how to better prepare all students for the knowledge economy, elevate the teaching profession and strengthen the direct line of communication between the governor’s office, schools and communities.

Gov. Reynolds named seven members to the cabinet and is seeking nominations for up to eight additional teachers by Oct. 15. Cabinet members will discuss issues like personalizing learning for every student and exploring how to provide teachers more opportunities to blend real-world work-based projects into the curriculum. The first cabinet meeting will be held this fall.