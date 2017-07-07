West Kimberly and north Division Street construction delayed

A major construction project in Davenport is taking longer than expected. Intersection improvements at Kimberly Road and Division Street were supposed to begin in April, but crews said work did not begin until May. The goal of the project is to widen lanes in an effort to help ease the flow of traffic. The project manager said weather and underground utility work led to the delay. Construction is supposed to be completed by mid October. Owner of Shop N Save, Nabin Thapa, said the project has slowed business dramatically, decreasing his sales by 50 percent.

"There's no entrance over there so people have to go to Kimberly and make a u-turn or go all the way back," Thapa said. "It's a long process and people don't want to deal with it so they'll go somewhere else."

Meantime, the business next door said construction has led to an increase in business. Owner of PJ's Country Treasures, Pamela Brown said she hasn't received any complaints from customers.

"I could say the last month [business] increased a little bit due to the traffic having to sit and then they notice you."

Lanes on Kimberly Road between Wilkes and Division Street will be reduced until the end of this month. Following that phase, work will flip to the east side where head to head travel will move to the southbound lanes. For more information on each phase of the project, visit the city's website.

http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/egov/documents/1496435979_5364.pdf