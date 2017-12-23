West Liberty Police hand out tofurkeys during traffic stops

Today in the spirit of the Holidays, the West Liberty Police Department handed out 20 vegan roasts donated by PETA.

The animal rights advocacy group saw the police department's "Turkeys for Tickets" initiative and wanted to offer another option. In this case vegan roasts or "tofurkeys" as they are also called.

Officers happily handed out the tofurkeys. West Liberty Police Chief Kary Kinmonth says, "holiday time is a time for giving, there is never a shortage of folks that could use a little help."