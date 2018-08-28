West Liberty Police investigate a train accident involving a vehicle.

West Liberty Police are investigating a train accident that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say around 10:40 Tuesday morning, they responded to a call of a train versus vehicle in the 200 block of N. Calhoun Street. One person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. No word on the person's condition or what lead to the accident.

West Liberty Police Department requested the Iowa State patrol for a technical accident investigator. Any further updates will come from the Iowa State Patrol.

