West Liberty aims to spread awareness about opioids and prescription drug abuse

West Liberty Police Chief, Kary Kinmonth says while West Liberty is not seeing an opioid crisis in their town, they are trying to prevent this from becoming a major issue.

"The more information we can put out in front of it, the better, and then the resources we can give to people - what to look for, how to deal with it, what services are available," said Chief Kinmonth.

The West Liberty Police Department and school district will host a town hall meeting tomorrow where people can learn about the challenges and what resources and services are available to them.

"We're trying to touch on every angle because this isn't just a children's problem, this isn't a young adults problem, this is everybody," said Chief Kinmonth.

Superintendent Joe Potts says it is also a way for parents and students to know what services are available to them and hear from public health experts, an ER doctor, school and community leaders, as well as parents whose children are struggling with addiction.

"It is an attempt to provide an opportunity to learn and to hear and to grow together and to prevent difficult situations from occuring," he said.

The town hall meeting is open to the public and will at 6:30 p.m. at the West Liberty Community Center.

