Man seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself at Davenport gun show

Police say a West Liberty, Iowa man was seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself at the Davenport gun show Sunday afternoon, March 4 around 1:36 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the 42-year-old man had a 'negligent discharge of his personal firearm' while seated in his vehicle at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. They say the man sustained a serious and potential life-threatening injury.

According to police, he was initially treated at the scene before being taken the the hospital. No other injuries or damage was reported.

The man's identity was withheld at the time of this report.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125.