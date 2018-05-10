West Liberty officer recognized as "Community Policing Officer of the Year"

A crime-fighter in West Liberty is being honored as Community Policing Officer of the Year for communities under 10,000 population.

Officer Kim Halpain is being recognized for her work with social media as a positive crime prevention outreach tool, her rapport with people of all ages, and for her calm demeanor offering empathy and kindness in her work.

She is also credited for setting up West Liberty's first ever "Shop with a Cop" program and set into motion the "Turkeys not tickets" promotion, handing out vouchers for free turkeys to people during traffic stops.

She was nominated by West Liberty Police Chief Kary Kinmonth. Officer Halpain will receive the award from the Iowa Police Chiefs Association banquet on May 24th.

