West Liberty police chief sits in hot car to show danger to kids and pets

It lasted only 10 minutes, but the impression will likely last a lot longer. The police chief of West Liberty, Iowa became a guinea pig in a test of conditions inside a car on a hot June day.

During the demonstration on Tues., June 13, 2017, Chief Kary Kinmonth entered his squad car and rolled up the windows. The outside temperature was in the 90s at the time. Medics were on standby.

After just 10 minutes, a thermometer inside the car showed 122 degrees. When he hatched the plan, Kinmonth intended to stay inside for 20 minutes, but he changed his mind in the unusual experiment. As he exited the vehicle, he left the thermometer inside and the glass on it shattered.

Chief Kinmonth hopes to use the demonstration to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot car. It was only 10 minutes