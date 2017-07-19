West Nile virus appears in Rock Island County

West Nile virus is back. The Rock Island County Health Department reports it has confirmed a mosquito tested positive for the virus--the first for 2017.

Health officials say the positive test affirms the presence of the virus in the county and the increased risk for infection. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, though some will not experience any symptoms. In rare cases, life-threatening severe illness, such as meningitis or encephalitis, can occur. People older than 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

To avoid contracting the virus, people should minimize their exposure to mosquitoes, as well as eliminating standing water that allows mosquitoes to breed.

