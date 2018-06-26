West Virginia officials searching for man who allegedly opened fire on home, injuring three

Officers say they are hopefully closing in on a shooting suspect in Cabell County, West Virginia.

Deputies say Jeremy Bartram opened fire on his ex-girlfriend's home in Barboursville early last Wednesday morning, injuring three people. His ex-girlfriend's mom and brother were shot. A child was hurt by shrapnel.

After several days of searching, someone reported seeing a man, who they believe was Bartram, behind a shopping center in West Pea Ridge.

Officers approached the man and he did not comply with their demands. Deputies say the suspect grabbed a backpack from a tent and ran off. It appears the tent has been there for a while according to investigators.

An undercover officer then spotted the man at the Ridgelawn Cemetery. Authorities say the officer and the man exchanged gunshots, but no one was injured.

Dozens of officers are in the area searching for Bartram with some sightings reported along Route 10 and 4H Camp Road.

Deputies want everyone to be on high alert and lock their doors.