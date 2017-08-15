Western Ave house fire under investigation

Davenport fire crews are investigating a small fire in a home at 2707 Western Ave.

It happened around four on Tuesday.

Fire crews found heavy smoke coming out of a second story window when they arrived.

They doused flames on the second floor with water and used fans to clear smoke from the home.

One person had been inside but escaped without getting hurt.

A district chief on the scene said it was too early to determine a cause or estimate the damage to the home.