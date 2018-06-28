Western Illinois University Board of Trustees approves staff reductions

At a special meeting of the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees held Thursday, June 28, 2018, the WIU Board voted to approve a staff reduction authorization through the end of June in 2019.

According to Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kathy Neumann, 62 vacant faculty positions that are open due to retirements and/or resignations will be eliminated. Layoff notices will also be sent Friday to 24 faculty, seven of which are tenured faculty, and an additional two non-faculty members within Academic Affairs.

The staff authorization approved by the Board allows University administration to follow layoff procedures set forth within the University Professionals of Illinois 4100 WIU Chapter agreement. The layoff notices, which provide a one-year advance notice, will be sent in accordance with the agreement and any mutually agreed upon extensions. The last date of employment is dependent upon the dates outlined within the agreement.

"Making decisions that affect our employees are incredibly difficult. This directive we are putting forth to University leadership is not a decision we have made lightly as these decisions affect people, and we realize that at a later date there may be other employee groups affected by layoffs. The Board directs the University administration to make the decisions necessary," Early said. "Higher education institutions must continually reevaluate their methods of delivery and recalibrate to meet the ever-changing challenges and opportunities. We are making these decisions in order to reposition Western for future growth, viability and sustainability, while remaining fiscally responsible to our students and taxpayers.

"Faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members and University advisory board members have asked what the University is doing to meet the changing nature of higher education. We are realigning resources to further build upon Western's programs that are highly sought after by our students and employers," Early added. "Throughout the institution's history, Western has re-adjusted according to the times. The current realities facing public higher education call for realignment."

Early added that while the University can no longer be all things to all people, Western's mission and students' academic progress will not be compromised by the decisions to realign the institution's educational opportunities.