Western Illinois University announces academic structural changes

Western Illinois University officials held a press conference Monday about plans for a new academic structure.

President Jack Thomas says the school will base its academic portfolio on institutional areas of strength like science and technology, business, education, community services and regional and state needs.

He also says they will pursue an aggressive approach to recruitment and retention and will put new emphasis on dual enrollment programs and student persistence and completion.

“College opportunities often begin with high school dual enrollment programs, which are excellent ways for prospective students to experience the outstanding educational opportunities WIU offers,” Thomas said. “I again wish to thank the Moline Foundation for the gift that established free dual enrollment agriculture courses beginning this fall on our Quad Cities campus. We look forward to serving our dual-enrolled students in Macomb and the Quad Cities.”

WIU says it will also expand its online portfolio to reach more students, including potentially adding psychology and social work degrees for the Quad Cities campus.

