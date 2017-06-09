Western Illinois University board approves spending plan

On Friday, the Western Illinois University's Quad Cities campus held a board of trustees meeting to discuss the university's financial state. This meeting came on the heels of another failure from the state of Illinois to pass a budget for the third year in a row.

The school this morning approved a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, costing the school a little over $227 million. Vice President of the Quad Cities campus says despite this approval, the school is feeling the impact of the conflict in Springfield.

"The state of Illinois budget impasse is historic and unprecedented in the state of Illinois. No Illinois public university is now entering its 3rd year without finances from the state appropriations. What that's meant is we've had to be extra careful and cautious on how we spend our funds," said VP Joseph Rives.

The board's vote will allow, if necessary, the university to temporarily utilize systems funds for any university expenses due to the ongoing state budget impasse.

"The idea is to become less reliant on state funding so this University can and does move ahead," said Rives.

WIU has previously had to make both faculty cuts and program cuts since the lack of state funding.

"Moving forward, if this situation continues I absolutely have no doubt that we are going to see a reduction in activities that students can do on a recreational level," said Michael Cortez, the president of the Student Government Association on campus.

However, after the fiscal year spending approval, the school announced ten faculty promotions and ten new tenured faculty members.

The spending plan now goes to the Illinois board of higher education, the Illinois state legislature and the governor. The plan must be approved prior to July first.