Western Illinois University president to tour Boise State as presidential candidate

Boise State University is looking for a new president and they have just announced the five finalists.

One of the finalists is Dr. Jack Thomas who is the current president at Western Illinois University in Macomb. There is also a Quad City campus located in Moline.

Other candidates include Dr. James Lentini, who is Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Oakland University, Dr. Kevin Reynolds, who is Vice President for Finance and Administration at Portland State University, Dr. Robbyn Wacker, Senior Campaign Advisor for Development and Alumni Relations at University of Northern Colorado and Dr. Daniel Weeks, President and Vice-Chancellor at University of Northern British-Columbia.

According to Boise State University's website, the five finalists will be brought to the campus for a tour beginning on Monday, April 23.

Thomas is scheduled to tour the university on Thursday, April 26.