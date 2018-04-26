Western Illinois University student from East Moline receives Governor's Volunteer Service award

An East Moline college student attending Western Illinois University has received the Governor's Volunteer Service Award from the Service Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

This award recognizes those who volunteer and programs that have made an impact in Illinois and that also highlights the importance of community service.

East Moline native Christopher Black graduated from United Township High School in 2014 and is a junior engineering technology major at the Quad Cities campus. Black also serves as an Americorps member and was selected from more than 100 nominees based on his work at WQPT-Quad Cities PBS.

Through those organizations, Black was able to educate children about web coding and helped them monitor their consumption of media.

Black was recognized during the 2018 Governor's Volunteer Service Awards ceremony held at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.