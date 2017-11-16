Wet & Windy Festival Of Trees Parade?

All eyes have been on Saturday morning for the Festival of Trees parade. We've been talking all week about a strong storm system impacting the midwest. The track and timing are becoming more clear. Right now, winds are a given and will be from the NW between 15-25mph and gusting close to 35mph. Temps will likely be in the 40s and feeling like the 20s/30s. As far as rain/snow goes, it will likely be clearing area by 9 or 10AM. There is a chance some sleet mixes in, but I think it will be warm enough it will stay as rain or drizzle. Long story short, if you plan on attending, bundle up and have waterproof gear!