Wet July & Cool Start To August

Welcome to August! Typically one of our wetter months and one where we lose about 90 minutes of daylight, but temps will average in the low 80s. This all comes on the heels of a wet July where we picked up 6.94" of rain which is double the monthly average of 3.88" and good enough for 16th wettest on record. Now back to August. August 2017 will probably not go down for just weather, but the eclipse that will take place on the 21st. The QCA will be around 93% totality with areas to the SW in the path of the total eclipse. Look for more regarding the eclipse in the upcoming days. As far as the first week of August, we will start off with temps in the mid 80s, but with several chances for rain and clouds by Thursday and Friday temps will only be in the low 70s.