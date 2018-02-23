Wet Roads This Morning, Wintry Mix Saturday Morning

Any lingering rain will clear up around sunrise and clouds will clear up today. The next system arrives tonight. This will start out as freezing rain south of the QC on Saturday morning and as temps warm it will switch over to rain for most of our area. Areas along highway 34 may have a slick Saturday morning, but conditions will improve quickly as highs get to the mod 40s area wide.

Winds will kick up Saturday night and a quieter weather pattern is on tap next week!